Long Island

Motorcyclist seriously injured after colliding with pickup truck, cops say

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
A Huntington Station motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision in Centerport on Sunday evening, Suffolk County police said.

Robert Gaydes, 27, was riding a 2008 Harley-Davidson north on Centershore Road, near East Main Street, when he apparently crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a 2003 Ford pickup truck heading south, police said.

Officers responded to the scene at 6:15 p.m.

Gaydes was airlifted by helicopter to Stony Brook University Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck, George Pryor, 16, of Centerport, was not injured, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Anyone with information is asked to call 631-854-8252.

