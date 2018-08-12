A man was taken to a hospital following a motorcycle crash in North Bellmore Sunday morning, Nassau police said.

The motorcycle left the road and crashed into a street sign on Newbridge Road near the intersection with Poppy Street about 4:20 a.m., police said. No other vehicles were involved.

The road was closed in both directions following the crash, but reopened about 9:45 a.m., police said.

No additional details were immediately available.