Long Island

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Huntington crash, Suffolk police say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
A Melville man was seriously injured in Huntington Saturday morning when he crashed his motorcycle, Suffolk County police said.

Thomas Horton, 55, lost control of and crashed his 1996 Yamaha while heading north on Centerport Road near Blenheim Lane just after 4 a.m., police said.

Police said a passing driver saw Horton lying on the side of the road and called 911. Paramedics took him to Huntington Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

