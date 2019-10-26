A Melville man was seriously injured in Huntington Saturday morning when he crashed his motorcycle, Suffolk County police said.

Thomas Horton, 55, lost control of and crashed his 1996 Yamaha while heading north on Centerport Road near Blenheim Lane just after 4 a.m., police said.

Police said a passing driver saw Horton lying on the side of the road and called 911. Paramedics took him to Huntington Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252