Motorcyclist dies after crash in North Patchogue

A Sayville man has died after an accident Saturday night in which the Kawasaki motorcycle he was riding collided with a car with an unlicensed motorist at the wheel, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The man who died is Gerard Gutman, 29, who had been seriously injured after the crash, at about 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Ocean Avenue and Shaber Road, according to a news release Sunday issued by the department.

The Acura driver, 24, was issued a summons for driving without a license, the release said.

The crash happened when the man driving the "2010 Acura southbound on North Ocean Avenue, attempted to make a left turn onto eastbound Shaber Road when the vehicle collided" with Gutman and the motorcycle, the release said, adding that Gutman had been taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital.