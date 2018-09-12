Suffolk police are investigating the death of a sanitation worker who was killed Wednesday when he was struck by a motorcycle in Yaphank.

Marlon Jovel was picking up garbage in front of 129 Long Island Ave. at 12:13 p.m. when he was struck by a 1992 Suzuki motorcycle traveling "at a high rate of speed," police said. Jovel, 31, of Brentwood, was transported to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead.

The motorcyclist, Blaise Porter, 26, of Yaphank, also was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

A spokesman for the Town of Brookhaven said the victim was an employee of V Garofalo & Sons Carting. An employee with the company declined to comment.

Investigators from the Suffolk police Sixth Squad are investigating.The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check.

Police ask anyone with information on the crash to call Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652 or call Crime Stoppers at anonymously at 800-220-TIPS.