Scene where a motorcycle slammed into the driver's side of a car on Moriches-Middle Island Road at Weeks Road in Mastic around 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019. The motorcyclist was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By David M. Schwartz david.schwartz@newsday.com @schwartznewsNY
A motorcyclist was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in Manorville when a car failed to stop at a four-way stop sign, hit another car and spun into the 2017 Harley Davidson, police said in a news release.

Motorcyclist John Liebegott, 60 of Riverhead, who had been heading westbound on Moriches-Middle Island Road at Weeks Avenue, was taken by helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Joseph Carpinella, 79 of Ronkonkoma, was driving a 2018 Ford Fusion eastbound on Moriches-Middle Island Road about 12:30 p.m. when he went through a stop sign and hit a 2012 Toyoya SR5 being driven northbound on Weeks Avenue by Thomas Bisagni, 48 of Shirley. The Ford spun in the intersection into the Harley.

Carpinella and Bisagni were not injured. A Suffolk County police spokesman said no tickets were issued.

Moriches-Middle Island Road and Woodland Road were closed until just after 3 p.m. Sunday, a police spokesman said.

All three vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Seventh Squad at (631) 852-8752.
 

David Schwartz covers environmental issues. A native Long Islander, he's worked at Newsday since 2013.

