The mother of slain Brentwood High School teen, Kayla Cuevas, has filed a $110-million federal suit against the Brentwood schools saying the district failed to protect her daughter against MS-13 gang members and ignored warnings about repeated threats to the girl.

Cuevas, 16, and her friend, Nisa Mickens, 15, were found brutally beaten and stabbed in Brentwood on Sept. 13, 2016. More than a half-dozen alleged members of the MS-13 street gang were indicted in March in their killings as well as the slaying of a member of the gang.

The suit alleges that employees and educators in the Brentwood schools “were aware of the growing numbers of students belonging to the MS-13 gang within the school district . . . and were aware of the violent propensities” of the gang.

A district spokesman said Tuesday that “because of pending litigation, we will not be providing any comments at this moment.”

The suit, filed Monday in Eastern District court in Central Islip, said that the Brentwood schools failed for more than two years to address bullying and harassment against Cuevas by members of the gang and failed to train staff to recognize threats.

The court papers also said that Cuevas was assaulted by a student while attending summer school in 2015 and also was threatened with a knife by a student at the school “who was known to be member of the MS-13 gang.”

The court papers say that school employees including teachers assured Cuevas that this student — who is not named in the documents — would not be on school grounds.

But on the first day of the 2016-17 school year in September, Cuevas encountered the student on school grounds at Brentwood High School’s Ross Center. Again, Cuevas and her mother were assured that the student “was not and could not” be on school grounds, according to the documents.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But, then on Sept. 8, “Cuevas was marked for death” by the student and other students known to be members of MS-13 who made a throat-slicing gesture toward the girl, according to the suit. The court papers say the district was aware of the threats and were told by Cuevas and Rodriguez that the threats were captured on the school’s surveillance system. The documents said that the district did not inform law enforcement about the threat.

Five days later, Cuevas was on school grounds when she was accosted by the student and gang members and “ultimately chased off school grounds and brutally murdered.”

The court papers also said that Cuevas had suffered “serious psychological trauma, emotional distress and a need for psychological counseling” as a result of the ongoing bullying and harassment.

Rodriguez could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Gang violence has put the community in the national spotlight, drawing the attention of President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Authorities have linked 11 killings in Brentwood and Central Islip in the past 15 months to MS-13.

Just last week, Suffolk police announced the arrests of three alleged MS-13 gang members and two associates in an alleged plot to abduct a 16-year-old boy near the Ross Center at Brentwood High. Four of the five charged were identified as students at the school.