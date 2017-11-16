TODAY'S PAPER
MS-13 crackdown nets over 200 arrests, some on LI, federal officials say

ICE was the lead agency in the nationwide operation against the violent street gang. Most face immigration violations, meaning they could be deported.

By Víctor Manuel Ramos  victor.ramos@newsday.com @vmramos
Thirty-eight Long Island residents were among more than 200 MS-13 members arrested on a variety of charges and immigration violations across the country in the latest crackdown on the street gang, federal officials said Thursday.

Of the 214 MS-13 members arrested nationally, the largest number were found on Long Island, according to a spokeswoman for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement....

By Víctor Manuel Ramos  victor.ramos@newsday.com @vmramos

Víctor Manuel Ramos reports and writes for Newsday on issues affecting Long Island’s diverse communities, including policy and debate concerning immigration, demographic change, minority communities and LGBT rights. He also covers breaking news.

