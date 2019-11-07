Two members of MS-13 were charged with second-degree murder and second-degree conspiracy in the slaying of a 19-year-old man in the Massapequa Preserve, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas announced Thursday.

Five other members of the gang previously charged with second-degree murder in the January 2017 killing, Singas said, were charged with second-degree conspiracy in a recent indictment.

“These defendants lured a 19-year-old into the woods and hacked him to death because they believed him to be an enemy of MS-13,” Singas said. “Thanks to law enforcement collaboration, MS-13 is on the run in Nassau and we will ensure these alleged violent murderers are held accountable for this horrific crime.

Raul Ponce, 21, of Hempstead, and Gerson Stanley Juarez, 23, also of Hempstead, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree conspiracy during an Oct. 8 arraignment before Nassau Supervising Judge Teresa Corrigan. Corrigan ordered both men, who face up to 50 years in prison if convicted of the top count, held without bail.

The indictment said defendant Kevin Granados-Coreas, 21, of Rosedale, Queens, told co-defendants Roberto Abrego-Reyes, 25, of Hempstead, Carlos Portillo, 24, of Hempstead, and Antonio Cullal, 25, of Hempstead that 19-year-old Julio Cesar Espantzay, was an enemy of MS-13.

One of the gang members pretended to befriend Espantzay, according to Singas. The gang members lured Espantzay to the Massapequa Preserve by telling him they would smoke marijuana wit him and that he would have sex, prosecutors said.

Once in the preserve, Granados-Coreas, Cullal , Ponce and Juarez hacked Espantzay to death with a machete, Singas said. They later disposed of the body under tree branches, leaves and other brush.

Abrego-Reyes directed Granados-Coreas and Cullal to commit the murder and ordered another defendant, Laura Campos, 30, of Maryland, to drive the defendants to the Massapequa Preserve, prosecutors said.

Espantzay’s body was discovered in March 2017 by a man walking his dog in the preserve.

Portillo, Granados-Coreas, Cullal, Abrego-Reyes and Campos pleaded not guilty to second-degree conspiracy at arraignments held in recent weeks. All five had previously pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.