A judge refused to dismiss a Patchogue nurse’s criminally negligent homicide conviction Thursday months after a jury found her guilty in the 2018 death of anti-gang activist Evelyn Rodriguez following a confrontation by a memorial for the victim’s slain daughter.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho also declined to set aside the entire March verdict, which convicted Ann Marie Drago, 60, of misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and petit larceny on top of the homicide count.

He set a sentencing date of December 18.

The coronavirus pandemic delayed the Central Islip court proceeding for several months after a nearly three-week trial that included testimony from about 20 witnesses.

Drago’s attorney, Stephen Kunken said his client is disappointed and plans to appeal her conviction after sentencing.

The Suffolk District Attorney's office didn't immediately comment.

Kunken had argued in an April filing that the crime of criminally negligent homicide "was not proved by legally sufficient evidence beyond a reasonable doubt as a matter of law."

He also appealed for Camacho to toss the verdict, arguing in part that the judge’s failure to disqualify Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini and his staff from handling the case "created an impermissible appearance of impropriety due to a conflict of interest."

Rodriguez, 50, of Brentwood, had served on Sini’s transition team and he gave a eulogy at her funeral – with the two developing a close personal and professional relationship after her daughter’s killing, Kunken argued.

But prosecutors opposed the defense motion, with Sini’s office expressing confidence after the defense filing that the jury’s verdict would stand.

By its verdict, the jury decided Drago caused Rodriguez’s death with criminal negligence after running over Rodriguez in her Nissan Rogue on Sept. 14, 2018.

The fatal encounter happened on the same Brentwood block where prosecutors say Rodriguez’s 16-year-old daughter, Kayla Cuevas, and Kayla’s 15-year-old friend, Nisa Mickens, fell victim to a deadly MS-13 gang assault two years earlier.

The slayings sparked the mother to become outspoken against gang violence before her own life ended on the day she planned to hold a second anniversary vigil for Kayla.

The confrontation, which News 12 Long Island captured on video, began after the victim and Kayla’s father, Freddy Cuevas, rushed to the block after hearing the memorial for Kayla had been destroyed.

Prosecutors said during the trial that Drago dismantled the memorial, which included a portrait of Kayla in her Junior ROTC uniform and flowers, so potential buyers of her mother’s home wouldn’t be scared off by the nearby tribute.

Drago’s mother had found the teenager’s remains on her property exactly two years earlier.

Kayla’s parents approached Drago’s Nissan on foot, shouting expletives, pointing and demanding the return of memorial items they saw in the vehicle.

But Drago piloted the vehicle forward, running over the grieving mother with both driver’s side tires.

Kunken argued during the trial that Drago feared for her life and eased the Nissan forward to try to escape the couple after she believed they had moved away from her vehicle.

The defense also claimed Drago was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after a 2008 attack by a psychiatric patient at work and that the confrontation with the couple triggered a fight or flight response.

But prosecutors contended the parents didn’t have weapons and made no physical threats before Drago accelerated at the same time Rodriguez took a step forward.

Rodriguez’s head then hit the ground and her body went under the Nissan as a news camera rolled – creating a chilling video that jurors saw repeatedly.

The woman suffered a fractured skull and brain injury less than 300 feet from where police recovered her daughter’s remains.

News 12 reporter Eileen Lehpamer, who made a 911 call, testified that she witnessed the 2018 encounter after contacting Rodriguez to tell her the memorial had disappeared ahead of the evening vigil that the TV station planned to cover.

A psychiatrist who testified for the prosecution told jurors that any previous mental disorders Drago had didn’t impact the motorist’s mental state that day.

But while Kunken had asked the judge to dismiss the criminally negligent homicide charge before the jury’s deliberations, Camacho had said he would rule after the verdict.

A criminally negligent homicide conviction carries a top penalty of 1 and 1/3 to 4 years in prison.