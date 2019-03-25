Officials: MS-13 targeted 2 men for death

Three men have been charged with conspiring to kill two men on behalf of the MS-13 street gang, according to an indictment and law enforcement officials, who say the defendants are all suspected gang members.

Another three defendants were involved in one of the two conspiracies, according to the indictment, which also charges all six with conspiring to buy a gun for the second planned murder.

The three men charged with second-degree conspiracy in the first case are Kevin "Sharky" Zuniga, 20 of Brentwood; Jose "Soldado" Portillo, 28, of Maryland; and J.D. Abuelo, 31, of Maryland. They are accused of planning from August to January to kill a person they believed was cooperating with law enforcement, the indictment says.

According to the indictment, Zuniga and Abuelo met on Aug. 26, 2018, to discuss killing this person. Abuelo said gang leaders in El Salvador confirmed the target was "a snitch" and authorized his killing, according to the indictment.

On Sept. 6, the indictment accused Abuelo of assigning the killing to Zuniga. Abuelo asked Zuniga to keep tabs on the target, the indictment says.

In the months since, Abuelo and Portillo asked about the progress of the plan and kept Salvadoran gang leaders informed about its progress, according to the indictment.

In the second case, all six defendants are accused of conspiring at the same time to kill a rival gang member. In this plan, the indictment says Zuniga, Portillo and Abuelo were joined by Emerson "Wason" Hernandez Escobar, 17, of Brentwood; Rafael "Poison" Hernandez Elias, 17, of Brentwood and Gerver Chinchilla Perez, 22, of Brentwood.

Investigators say all the defendants are members of the Leeward clique of the MS-13 gang. Portillo, Zuniga, and Mejia Sandoval are leaders who receive orders from MS-13 gang leaders in El Salvador and direct local members to carry out the gang’s missions, investigators said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In the second conspiracy, investigators say Zuniga, Soldado and Mejia Sandoval recruited the others to kill a rival gang member from the 18th Street gang.

The indictment says that on Dec. 21, Zuniga and Hernadez Elias discussed killing this person and others and realized they needed permission from gang leadership to do so, The indictment says Zuniga contacted Abuelo, got that permission, and also got the target's physical description and location.

On Dec. 31, the indictment says Zuniga contacted Hernandez Elias about getting a gun and ammunition, and the next day Portillo got a photo of the target from Zunigo.

Portillo "sanctioned" the killing a day later, on Jan. 2, and Zuniga said he'd make a Molotov cocktail to put under the target's car, the indictment says.

On Jan. 4, Hernandez Escobar got money from gang members to buy a gun and gave it to Zuniga, according to the indictment. They put the plan into action on Jan. 23, when Zuniga told Chinchilla Perez to follow the target, the indictment says.

He did, and asked Zuniga when he'd get a gun to carry out the killing, the indictment says.

With Stefanie Dazio