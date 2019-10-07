Alleged MS-13 gang member sentenced to 23 years to life in killing

A judge sentenced an alleged MS-13 gang member to 23 years to life in prison Monday for his role in what prosecutors have described as the brutal machete slaying of a Roosevelt teenager whose remains were buried in concrete.

Dennis Lopez, 19, of Freeport, pleaded guilty in June to murder in the July 2017 slaying of 15-year-old Angel Soler.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Meryl Berkowitz told Lopez during his Nassau County Court sentencing Monday that he now “was going to spend the better part” of his life behind bars.

Lopez didn’t speak in court, when he also was sentenced on conspiracy and weapons charges stemming from a separate indictment.

Authorities found Soler’s remains in October 2017 in the woods on the border of Roosevelt and Baldwin nearly three months after he went missing after leaving home on a bicycle.

Soler’s mother has said she brought him to the United States from Honduras to flee gang violence there.

Members of MS-13 targeted Soler because of the gang’s belief that he might have belonged to the rival 18th Street Gang, according to police.

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas previously said Lopez “helped lure an innocent teenagers into the woods and mercilessly hacked him to death” before his body was found “effectively encased in concrete.”

Lopez, also known as Elmer Guillen Marroquin, is among five people whom authorities charged in Soler’s killing.

Charges remain pending against the others.

Prosecutors have described Lopez, who they said uses the street name “Maliante,” as a gang member whose role was to move weapons, money and drugs for MS-13.

Lopez’s appointed attorney, Megan Rha of Queens, said after the sentencing that “at the end of the day, the client did what he needed to do and what he felt would be the best.”

Prosecutors didn’t immediately comment.