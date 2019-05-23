MS-13 gang associate convicted of murder

A federal jury Thursday found an associate of the MS-13 street gang guilty of murder in the killing of a rival gang member.

The jury also found Jose Suarez, 24, of Central Islip, guilty of all nine counts against him, including assaulting two men who supposedly disrespected the street gang, wounding a woman at the site of the killing of the rival, and illegal use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. The anonymous 7-woman, 5-man jury deliberated for about 7 hours over two days.

The evidence against Suarez presented by Eastern District federal prosecutors Raymond Tierney and Michael Keilty included the testimony of three members of MS-13 or associates cooperating with the government.

The evidence provided a detailed picture of the operations of the gang, as well as its “simple” code, focused on maintaining control of its territory by murdering rival gang members and killing or viciously injuring anyone who is seen as disrespecting the gang.

The victim, Esteban Alvarado-Bonilla, 29, of Brentwood, was believed to be a member of MS-13’s bitter rivals, the 18th Street gang because of the football jersey he was wearing—the number 18 of NFL star Peyton Manning favored by that gang’s members.

One of the numerous shots fired in the killing of Alvarado -Bonilla in the January of 2017 at the El Campesino deli in Central Islip also seriously wounded a woman clerk behind the counter who survived.

The two assault victims—a man and his uncle-- were attacked in December of 2016 outside the Super Taco restaurant in Brentwood because of supposedly disrespecting the MS-13.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Long Island Gang Task force which includes Suffolk and Nassau County detectives.

Suarez is one of the few remaining members of the MS-13 who have been rounded up in the latest crackdown on the gang who does not face a potential death penalty.

He faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced in September by U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Bianco.

About a dozen members of the gang who were rounded up in the latest crackdown on the gang are awaiting a determination if federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty if they are convicted.

Among them are two brothers Alexi Saenz, 23, and Jairo Saenz, 21, of Brentwood, who are accused of taking part in six killings, as leaders of the Brentwood sailor’s clique of the MS-13.

Those slayings include that of Alvarado-Bonilla, three people suspected also of belonging to rival gangs, and two high school girls, Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens.