WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced Wednesday a nationwide federal attack on the MS-13 street gang, and their intention to seek the death penalty for the leader of Brentwood clique of the gang for the alleged killings of two Brentwood High School teenage girls and five other slayings on Long Island.

The intention to seek the death penalty for Alexi Saenz, 25, of Central Islip, known by the gang nicknames of “Blasty,” or “Big Homie,” if carried out after conviction at a trial, would be the first federal execution involving a murder in New York since 1954.

Barr noted that Trump previously met with the families of the two girls. Both families were invited to attend Trump’s State of the Union Address in 2018 and met privately with Trump at the White House.

“Earlier in his administration he met with the families of victims that have been killed by MS- 13 including a family of two young girls who were butchered with machetes,” Barr said.”The person that we are seeking the death penalty against was involved in those murders, as well as the murder of two African Americans who they, they just saw on the street, [and ] thought they were from a rival gang.”

Barr, briefly lauded the work of Assistant U.S. Attorney John Durham Jr., from the Eastern District of New York, who serves as the Director of Joint Task Force Vulcan, a group formed to eradicate the gang’s footprint. Durham was at the Oval Office and noted he has been working on MS-13 cases for 10 years.

Barr described Long Island as “one of the hotbeds of MS-13 activity, or at least it was.”

Trump, who has twice visited Long Island and held roundtables with law enforcement officials and victims on the issue of MS-13, said the arrests were part of an “all out campaign” to “destroy MS-13, a vile and evil gang of people.”

The federal crackdown also includes charges against eight adults and two minor MS-13 members for six alleged killings in Nassau County-- that would make the adults accused potentially eligible for the death penalty if convicted, officials said.

The attack on the gang, announced at a press conference in Washington, D.C., includes similar prosecutions for violent crimes against other of the gang’s cliques across the country. Those other targeted areas include Virgina and Nevada.

The Saenz death-penalty decision came two days ago after the U.S. Supreme Court, by a vote of 5-to-4, lifted a lower court hold on the execution of the first federal prisoner to be executed in 17 years. Daniel Lewis Lee, 47, was executed by lethal injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, the site selected by the Justice Department for federal executions. He had been convicted of the murder of a family of three during a robbery for his white supremacy group, according to federal prosecutors.

Saenz is not the first member of MS-13 for whom federal prosecutors will be seeking the death penalty.

In January, federal prosecutors in Virginia said they would seek the death penalty for an MS-13 leader accused of two murders—one of a 14-year-old who he believed spied for another gang, and one of 17-year-old he thought was an informant.

Trump has long supported the death penalty, and in a visit to Long Island after the killing of the Brentwood girls, and other alleged slayings by MS-13 members, he vowed to crush the gang.

In addition to the new federal charges for the alleged MS-13 killings in Nassau, more than a dozen members of the gang are in various stages of having prosecutors decide whether to seek the death penalty for other gang killings in Suffolk upon convictions.

Among those defendants are Jairo Saenz, Alexi’s brother and the No.2 in the gang’s Brentwood Sailor’s clique , who is known as “Funny,” and who is also charged in the seven killings, including that of the two girls.

In addition the alleged killings of Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens, Alexi Saenz is charged in five other killings committed during in a spree that stretched from 2016 to 2017. They involved the deaths of Michael Johnson in January 2016, who might have been mistaken for a rival gang member because he was wearing the red colors of the Bloods; three believed to members of the rival 18th Street gang: Oscar Acosta in April 2016; Javier Castillo in October 2016; and Esteban Alvarado-Bonilla in January 2017. The Saenz brothers were also charged with the killing of in October 2016 of Dewann Stacks who was thought to be a member of an unnamed rival gang.

The process for the federal government to decide to seek the death penalty is lengthy, with meetings and recommendations for and against by local prosecutors and defense attorneys and then by officials and defense attorneys in Washington. The final decision is up to the attorney general.

The last person executed for a federal crime committed in New York was in 1954. Gerhard Puff, a Midwestern bank robber, was captured in Manhattan after a gun battle in which he killed FBI agent Joseph Brock.

In 2017, Ronell Wilson, who was initially sentenced to death in federal court in Brooklyn for the murder of two New York City detectives on Staten Island, had the verdict change to life in prison. A federal judge overturned the death penalty on the grounds that Wilson met the new legal standard for retardation.