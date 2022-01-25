A Nassau judge on Tuesday sentenced an admitted MS-13 gang member to 32 years to life in prison for his role in four killings.

Raul Ponce, 23, of Hempstead, pleaded guilty in November to a slaying in the woods of Uniondale, two murders in the Massapequa Preserve and a deadly shooting on a Hempstead street — all between 2016 and 2017.

Ponce admitted to manslaughter in the June 1, 2016, slaying of fellow Hempstead resident Osmin Campos-Sandoval, 19.

The gang lured the victim into the woods of Uniondale because they believed he belonged to a rival gang and smoked marijuana with him before attacking him, according to law enforcement officials. Ponce admitted to causing the death of the victim, who was shot and stabbed, while acting in concert with others.

The defendant, who used the street name "Shadow," also played a role in the March 20, 2017, killing of Nelson Rodriguez, 37, of Hempstead.

Authorities have said six MS-13 members, including Ponce, were hunting for a rival gang member to kill before spontaneously targeting the auto body shop worker as he walked home from work in Hempstead's Front Street area. Two other gang members already are serving 50 years to life in prison for the victim's murder. Ponce pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Rodriguez's slaying.

Ponce also admitted to second-degree murder charges in the Aug. 23, 2016, slaying of Bryan Steven Cho Lemus and the Jan. 28, 2017, slaying of Julio Cesar Gonzales-Espantzay, 19, of Valley Stream — both of whom died in the Massapequa Preserve.

Authorities have said the gang lured Lemus to the wooded area before they hacked the 18-year-old Uniondale resident to death because of a petty dispute and then buried him in a shallow grave. The victim accepted an invite to smoke marijuana in the woods, not knowing MS-13 saw him as an enemy before they executed him, law enforcement officials said previously.

The defendant's younger brother, Samuel Ponce, already is serving a sentence of 9 years to life in prison in Lemus' murder after also taking part in the crime at the age of 15.

Authorities have said MS-13 members lured Gonzales-Espantzay to the woods, promising him marijuana and sex, and used his killing as a way to improve their stature in the gang. Law enforcement officials have said the victim was shot and struck with a machete.