Jack Khzouz on Monday took over the role of chief executive officer for the Nassau Inter-County Express, or NICE Bus, officials said. Khzouz replaces Michael Setzer, who led NICE since its inception in 2012.

Khzouz, 55, has been with NICE — a subsidiary of Lombard, Illinois, based Transdev North America — for the past six years, most recently in the role of chief administrative officer. NICE officials said Khzouz played a key role in “virtually every major initiative designed to optimize customer service, system performance and safety,” including the development of NICE’s mobile fare payment and real-time information app, a GPS-based fleet management system, and the new Link on-demand bus service.

“I’m excited to take the reins of an organization that has the potential to evolve into a truly 21st Century suite of transit services,” Khzouz, of Fairfield County, Connecticut, said in a statement. “The future of transit will be defined by being responsive, nimble and flexible to rider demands, while making Nassau County’s dollars go further as we provide better services for transit riders.”

Before joining NICE, Khzouz worked as president and chief marketing officer of XMI Marketing & Branding Consultants for 12 years.

NICE’s former CEO, Setzer, will continue working for Transdev on a part-time basis, including as an adviser to NICE.

