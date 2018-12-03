The Long Island Rail Road is losing about $20 million a year in unpaid fares, the agency said Monday.

The news came as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Finance Committee held a special meeting Monday to discuss several topics, including the growing problem of fare evasion throughout its agencies.

Although most of the discussion focused on the MTA’s buses and subways, where fare beaters cost the agency about $215 million annually, LIRR officials also addressed the impact of uncollected revenue on the railroad, which collects about $730 million in fares annually.

LIRR chief financial officer Mark Young said the MTA regularly deploys undercover auditors who conduct “spot checks” of trains to determine how much fare revenue is being lost. The railroad then “makes assumptions about who already [has] paid for monthly or weekly tickets,” and comes up with an estimate of about how many riders aren’t paying at all — about 5 percent, according to Young.

“The estimate is roughly $20 million a year as potentially lost revenue,” Young said.

MTA board members requested that the special finance meeting be held as the agency considers ways to reduce costs and increase revenue as it heads toward a projected $1 billion deficit by 2020. The funding shortfall would come despite the MTA’s latest proposed fare increase of 4 percent scheduled to start in March.

MTA officials at the meeting outlined a number of planned efficiencies to shrink the budget gap, including potential service cuts on buses and subways by 2020.

The LIRR, which earlier this year proposed its $132 million “LIRR Forward” initiative to reverse failing service, is not proposing any reductions in service, but is looking to “do more with less,” according to budget documents.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The railroad’s belt-tightening includes a six-month hiring freeze, changes in inventory stocking and electrical power consumption, a reduction in staffing for special events, and scaling back on the installation of electronic “help points” at stations. The railroad also is pulling back somewhat on a plan to drastically increase car cleaning efforts, although Eng said customers will still notice an improvement in car cleanliness because of where and how personnel are deployed.

“What we did was look at how to initiate efficiencies in the railroad and not have any service cuts to our customers,” LIRR president Phillip Eng said.