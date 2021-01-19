The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has postponed a proposed fare increase, its chairman said Monday night, in part because of the likely financial hit to riders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MTA Chairman Patrick Foye said in a statement that the planned increase was the subject of eight public hearings and elicited 2,100 comments.

"What we heard at these hearings was that people are suffering and cannot shoulder even a modest fare increase right now," Foye said. The MTA board had been scheduled to vote Thursday on the proposed spring fare increase.

Foye also said the MTA "has hope for $8 billion in additional pandemic relief and continued federal investment in mass transit in 2021 and beyond. For these reasons, the MTA has decided to postpone the planned fare increase for several months. We plan to move forward with a discussion and vote on recommended toll changes in February."

In December, commuters and lawmakers weighed in on the proposed hike at the first of the eight virtual public hearings. Most came away with one message for the MTA: Now is not the time.

Among the speakers at the hearing was state Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach).

"For the purposes of attracting ridership, it’s simply the wrong thing to do," Kaminsky said.

He noted that at the time, with the Long Island Rail Road carrying only about a quarter of its pre-pandemic ridership, the MTA should be looking for ways to encourage customers to return to the system.

"A fare increase at this time would do the exact opposite," he said.

The MTA is projecting a $16 billion deficit through 2024, due to pandemic-related ridership and revenue losses. Without financial help from the federal government, officials have said, the agency might have to resort to drastic cuts and layoffs.

Rather than raising all rates, the MTA has considered several options, including doing away with time-based, unlimited ride MetroCards, and instituting a "flat fare" for all LIRR trips made between Long Island and those in New York City.

An MTA spokesman reached late Monday declined to comment beyond Foye's statement.