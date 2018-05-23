Two new MTA initiatives will give some Long Island Rail Road customers a cheaper commute — and provide a forum for riders to air their concerns to agency leaders.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board on Wednesday voted to approve a pilot program to offer discounted fares for customers traveling between some New York City stations and Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn.

The “Atlantic Ticket Field Study” aims to provide more choices for New York City residents living in so-called transit deserts, where bus and subway options may be limited or inconvenient. The new program — previously known as the “Freedom Ticket” — would provide discounts of up to more than 50 percent to riders commuting to and from Brooklyn and nine city stations: Queens Village, Hollis, St. Albans, Rosedale, Laurelton, Locust Manor, Jamaica, East New York and Nostrand Avenue.

MTA officials said the pilot program, which could begin as early as next month and last up to a year, will study the impact of lower fares on available capacity, operations and customer travel choices.

“Due to the lowered railroad fares, and potential time savings and convenience, some NYCT customers may switch modes from subway and bus to LIRR. Additionally, due to the introduction of a price differential between Penn Station and Atlantic Terminal, some existing LIRR customers may switch destinations,” the MTA said in its proposal. “The field study will provide insight into travel dynamics and inform future planning and operations.”

Also Wednesday, the agency announced plans for a pair of LIRR “Customer Conversation” events to be held on Long Island in coming weeks.

The events will provide LIRR customers opportunities for face-to-face dialogues with LIRR senior management, including new railroad president Phillip Eng, who on Monday unveiled his “LIRR Forward” initiative to transform how the agency is operated.

“We are embarking on major change at the railroad to ensure our customers, who deserve nothing less than reliable, consistent and comfortable train service, get what they expect from us,” Eng said. “I want to make sure we keep the lines of communication open, both ways, to make sure we’re delivering on our commitments. And, as always, I want Long Islanders to know that their ideas and concerns are being listened to and action is being taken.”

The events will take place May 31 at Adelphi University in Garden City and on June 7 at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma. Doors will open for both events at 6 p.m.

Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), who has pushed for top LIRR leaders to come to Long Island and meet with customers, said Wednesday he hoped the forums will result in “a more dignified experience” for railroad riders.

“Commuters often complain that the LIRR is a faceless and remote agency that will not listen,” Kaminsky said. “These forums are a much-needed step to improving the dialogue between commuters and the MTA.”