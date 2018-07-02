The MTA has rolled out a new app that aims to streamline the commuting experience for customers traveling by railroad, subway, bus and even ferry.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Monday released a test version of its new MYmta app, which combines the functionality of several other apps to provide information about the Long Island Rail Road, New York City Transit subway and buses, and also non-MTA transportation providers, including public bus systems in Nassau and Suffolk, and New York City ferries.

The new app, which is accompanied by an overhauled MTA mobile website, new.mta.info, was designed with the input of some 2,000 surveyed customers and 1,500 MTA employees, who tested it. Agency officials are encouraging users to download the app, available for free in the Apple and Google Play app stores, and submit feedback on what features they like, what can be improved and what should be added.

“The MYmta app and website are being custom built for MTA customers, by MTA customers,” MTA Chairman Joseph Lhota said in a statement.

The new features of the MYmta app include real-time arrival information for trains, subways and buses; a unified trip-planning function across various public transportation agencies; and the ability for customers with mobility challenges to plan accessible trips.