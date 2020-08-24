South Floral Park man sentenced for 2018 fatal shooting

A judge on Monday sentenced a South Floral Park man to 20 years to life behind bars after a 2018 shooting in Hempstead that left one man dead and another wounded, according to authorities.

The virtual court sentencing of Brian Marshall-Gibson, 25, followed his plea in April to second-degree murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon after what prosecutors said was a shooting ambush that ended the life of Demetrius Winfield, 30.

Prosecutors alleged Marshall-Gibson and his co-defendant, Jamik Cannon, 27, opened fire on the victims shortly before 11 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2018. Winfield and his friend were in front of a Wellesley Street home when they were attacked.

Law enforcement officials said the second victim, a 33-year-old cab driver who was on a work break, suffered a gunshot wound to one of his legs and survived.

The shooting was meant to settle a fight that Winfield and Cannon, both Hempstead residents, had gotten into days earlier at a gas station, according to authorities.

“We hope this sentence helps the family and friends of Demetrius Winfield in the grieving process as they continue to mourn his tragic loss,” Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement Monday.

Marshall-Gibson expressed remorse during his sentencing – done through Skype – while addressing Winfield’s father, according to his defense lawyer, Dana Grossblatt.

The Jericho attorney added that her client also said he now “understands the senseless nature of the shooting” and is “a changed individual.”

Winfield’s father couldn’t be reached by phone later Monday.

Cannon remains in jail on charges that include murder and attempted murder.

“He maintains his innocence and we’re waiting for a trial,” his attorney, Dennis Lemke, said Monday.