Thousands of Muslims are expected to gather in mosques across Long Island on Friday as they celebrate one of the most important moments of the year, the end of Ramadan and its month of fasting during the day.

The start of the three-day Eid al-Fitr festival will be marked by morning prayer services at mosques as the faithful dress in traditional clothing and prepare for special meals at home with family and friends.

“It’s a huge day for us,” said Dr. Isma Chaudhry, president of the Islamic Center of Long Island in Westbury, one of the oldest and largest mosques on Long Island.

“We end the month on a very high spiritual note, with the hope and the inclination toward internal peace, external peace and sticking to the code of ethics that we follow during the month of Ramadan, so that it stays with us for the rest of the year, at least, if not for the rest of our lives,” she said.

Ramadan, the holiest month of the year for Muslims, started May 15. During Ramadan, Muslims are expected to perform acts of charity and service, engage in self-reflection, and focus on their spirituality.

The holy month commemorates the time when the Prophet Muhammad received the Quran, the holiest book in Islam, from the angel Gabriel in the early 7th century. Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset during Ramadan, refraining from all food and drink. That meant up to 16 hours of fasting this year because of the length of daylight each day. The dates of Ramadan move through the seasons because it is based on the lunar calendar.

The timing of the observance this year has also limited sleep time. Nayyar Imam, head of the Selden-based Long Island Muslim Alliance, said he slept about five hours a day. Since night prayers often went until around midnight, he would sleep from about 12:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m., and then rise for a small meal before early morning prayers.

He would then sleep a couple of more hours before rising again and heading to his job as a pharmacist.

Preparations for Eid al-Fitr began Thursday night and included women and girls painting their fingernails with special designs.

Long Island is home to an estimated 80,000 Muslims and more than two dozen mosques. With 1.8 billion followers — or about one-fourth of the world’s population — Islam is the largest religion after Christianity and is the fastest-growing major religion.