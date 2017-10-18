Challengers took aim at North Hempstead Town incumbents, with attacks about ethics and former Town Democratic Party Leader Gerard Terry, at a Tuesday debate hosted in Manhasset by the League of Women Voters.

Candidates for supervisor, town clerk, the Fifth Council District and several Nassau County Legislature districts took to the podium to answer questions submitted by the audience.

Stephen Nasta, a former NYPD inspector who is running for town supervisor, spoke about the lack of trust in local government, especially after Terry’s indictment on state and federal income tax evasion, in September 2016 and January 2017, respectively, for debts exceeding $1.4 million.

Terry pleaded guilty last week to federal income tax evasion.

Terry had served as counsel to the town attorney’s office, in addition to multiple other public jobs, until last summer. His wife, Concetta Terry, resigned from her job in the town clerk’s office last June after failing to disclose debts in her financial disclosure forms.

“What I see in the Town of North Hempstead is something that really has to be addressed,” said Nasta, 71. “We have to cut down on the waste in government, and a lot of it is caused by politically unethical people who try to maneuver government.”

Elected officials and candidates were required to submit financial disclosures. Not all candidate disclosures have been filed, said town spokeswoman Carole Trottere.