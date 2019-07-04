TODAY'S PAPER
Overdoses lead to arrest on sale of narcotics, police say

Kenneth Parris

Kenneth Parris Photo Credit: NCPD

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
A Nassau police investigation sparked by the overdose of two men led to the arrest early Thursday morning of a Uniondale man on charges of possessing and selling drugs, police said.

Nassau police late Wednesday night found two unresponsive men who had overdosed on illegal narcotics near Eisenhower Park, according to a news release. Emergency personnel took the men to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

A police investigation led to the arrest of Kenneth Parris, 46, on charges of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. 

The probe allegedly showed that Parris had "a large quantity of heroin and other drug paraphernalia" at his home, police said.

Parris was set to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Jesse Coburn poses for an employee headshot at

Jesse Coburn covers the Town of Hempstead. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

