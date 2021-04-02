TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau County ambulance crash injures two, one critically

A Nassau County Ambulance was involved in an

A Nassau County Ambulance was involved in an accident with two other vehicles at the intersection of Zeckendorf Blvd. and Old Country Rd. on Friday in Westbury. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A Nassau County police ambulance responding to a call Friday afternoon was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Carle Place, resulting in a man sustaining critical injuries while a police medic also was hurt, a department spokeswoman said.

The 1:50 p.m. crash occurred near Old Country Road and Zeckendorf Boulevard, police said. Details about the male police medic’s injuries were not released but he was stable Friday night, the spokeswoman said.

An unidentified man who was in the other vehicle involved in the collision was critically injured, the department official said.

A photo of the crash shows the ambulance with heavy front-end damage and touching a blue SUV. A third vehicle appears to have been impacted near the ambulance's passenger side.

Additional information about how the crash occurred was unavailable late Friday night.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers police news and general assignments. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

