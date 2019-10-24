TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Nassau cops warn of car thefts

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
Nassau County police are urging residents to lock their car doors and remove cash and valuables to deter thieves amid an uptick in car thefts and property heists from inside vehicles. 

Nassau Police Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun said the department's Major Case Squad and Burglary Pattern has made a number of arrests, aided by surveillance video from the victims' homes, in recent months as organized rings have targeted affluent areas across the county. 

LeBrun, speaking to reporters Thursday at police headquarters in Mineola, warned residents not to leave their car doors unlocked -- even in their driveways -- nor to keep their key fobs inside their vehicles. 

"Either you lock it, or you're gonna lose it," said LeBrun.

Auto thefts are up 18 so far this year, with 396 so far, exceeding the 334 vehicle thefts recorded at this time in 2018. LeBrun said thefts of property, ranging from laptop computers to spare change -- from inside cars, is also slightly up over last year, but he could not immediately provide statistics.

"It's easy because people are inadvertently or purposely leaving their cars fobs in their car so all they have to do is jiggle the handle, open the door and go in and press the start button," said LeBrun, adding that about 97 percent of the vehicle thefts could be avoided by locking a car door or removing a key fob.

On September 26, Nassau police announced the arrests of three Queens men for allegedly committing multiple car thefts over a month's time from August to September. Police said the alleged theft ring stole a 2017 Audi from a home in Garden City Park, a Mercedes GS450,  2016 Audi and Cadillac Escalade from East Hills; a 2018 Lexus RX350 and a 2019 Infiniti QX60, a 2019 BMX X3 and a Chevorlet Corvette from Old Westbury; and a 2019 BMX 330 CI from Syosset. 

