Nassau County anniversaries

60thTHERESA AND EDSCHWOEBEL of Oceanside were married May 6, 1950. They plan to celebrate with friends at Woodloch Pines Resort in the Poconos at the end of the month. They have one son and one grandson.

60th

DORIS AND HERB STERN of East Patchogue were married March 5, 1950, in Brooklyn. They celebrated with a dinner at a restaurant in Patchogue with their two sons, daughter-in-law and three grandsons.

50th

CATHY AND JACK GRAZIANO of Massapequa Park were married April 24, 1960. They celebrated with a dinner party hosted by their children at Jericho Terrace in Mineola. A trip to Alaska is planned later in the year. Jack is retired from Hilti Inc. in Manhattan where he was a salesman for 36 years. Cathy is a homemaker. They enjoy spending time together, traveling, cruises, Las Vegas and spending vacations with their three children, spouses and five grandchildren.

50th

PAT AND ROGER FERRERE of Coram were married April 23, 1960, in Queens. They celebrated in North Carolina with their daughter, two sons, spouses, four granddaughters and two great-grandsons. They took part in a church blessing for 50th-anniversary couples on April 18. Another celebration is planned for the fall with friends. Roger retired from W.R. Grace & Co. and now works for the IRS. Pat retired from LILCO.

50th

AGNES AND PAUL GUZZO of Oak Beach were married Jan. 17, 1960, at St. Leo's Church in Corona, Queens. They celebrated with a family dinner. They have one daughter.

45th

EILEEN AND JERRY CORBETT, formerly of East Meadow and now residing in Holtsville, celebrated on May 8. An eight-day trip to London and Paris is planned. Jerry worked in the building industry, and Eileen was a bookkeeper. Jerry enjoys golfing and painting, and Eileen enjoys gardening and reading. They have one son and two granddaughters.

Compiled by Diane Daniels