Nassau County anniversaries

60th

MARIE AND WILLIAM ARENA of Valley Stream were married June 25, 1950. They celebrated with a family party held at their daughter's home. Their son John flew in from Georgia to attend the party. They have four children and one granddaughter.

60th

PATRICIA AND RICHARD BLOWERS of St. James celebrated June 26 at a party with three generations of family. The couple are retired teachers and have served as leaders for Western Suffolk Retired Teachers Association, Long Island Zone of the State Retired Teachers Association and Oyster Bay-East Norwich Retired Teachers Association. They have five children, 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

60th

MARTHA AND TED FARYNICK of Melville celebrated July 23 with a party hosted by their four children and their spouses. The couple were sweethearts at Westbury High School. Ted enjoys gardening. They have seven grandchildren.

50th

LINDA AND KURT

PAHLITZSCH of Brentwood celebrated June 4 with a 10-day trip to Aruba. Linda is a retired programmer from Suffolk County Water Authority. Kurt works for the Town of Islip. They have three children and six grandchildren.

35th

VICKY AND PAT

IMPOLLONIA of North Massapequa were married August 31, 1975. They celebrated with a cruise to Europe. Vicky works for the Farmingdale School District, and Pat works for the City of New York. They have two children and two grandchildren.

30thJACKIE AND MIKE ZUZIO of East Meadow formerly of Brooklyn were married Aug. 16, 1980. They will be celebrating with a cruise to Bermuda in the near future. They have a son and a daughter.Compiled by Diane Daniels