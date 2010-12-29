Nassau County anniversaries

65th

NANCY AND JOHN

SPADONE of Elmont were wed Dec. 13, 1945, in Naples, Italy. John is retired after 28 years with the Triboro Bridge and Tunnel Authority. They have two daughters and two grandchildren.

60th

ANNE AND DOMINICK MONTI of East Rockaway were wed Dec. 9, 1950. They celebrated with their two daughters at the Union Park Cafe in Oceanside and with a trip to Atlantic City. They have three children, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, two of whom are deceased.

60th

DOLORES AND WALTER DUDAS of Garden City celebrated on Dec. 3 with their family. Walter retired 20 years ago from his dental practice in Holliswood. Dolores was his assistant. They have two children, three grandchildren and one great-grandson.

60th

MARIANNE AND DANIEL

KLECZKA of Northport were wed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 1950 in Milwaukee. They celebrated this Thanksgiving Day with their three children, their spouses, 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren in Northport. Marianne is a retired teacher. Daniel is a retired salesman and an Army veteran who served in World War II in the Army Corps of Engineers.

50th

HELEN AND JOSEPH

NEUMAN of Bethpage were wed Nov. 26, 1960. A dinner with family and grandchildren was held at the Fox Hollow Inn. They have two children and seven grandchildren.

25th

THERESA AND BOB

VANDERMARK of Coram celebrated Nov. 23 with dinner and a Broadway show in Manhattan. Bob works for the Long Island Rail Road. Theresa works at Ridge Elementary School and the Longwood Public Library. They have a son.

