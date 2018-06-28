TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau County issues advisory against bathing at 14 North Shore beaches

By William Murphy
Nassau County issued an advisory Thursday against bathing at 14 North Shore beaches because storm-water runoff might elevate bacterial levels.

The county Health Department said it was issuing the advisory as a precautionary measure, and it would be lifted at 9 a.m. Friday unless there is more heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels.

Separately, Biltmore Beach in Massapequa remains closed until further notice due to elevated bacterial levels, the department said.

The beaches included in the advisory are:

  • Centre Island Sound — Bayville
  • Creek Club — Lattingtown
  • Lattingtown Village Beach — Lattingtown 
  • Laurel Hollow Beach — Laurel Hollow 
  • Morgan Memorial Park — Glen Cove
  • North Hempstead Beach Park — Port Washington
  • Piping Rock Beach Club — Locust Valley
  • Pryibil Beach — Glen Cove
  • Charles E. Ransom Beach — Bayville
  • Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park — Oyster Bay
  • Sea Cliff Municipal Beach — Sea Cliff
  • Soundside Beach Park — Bayville
  • Stehli Beach — Bayville
  • Tappen Beach — Glenwood Landing
