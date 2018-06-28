Nassau County issued an advisory Thursday against bathing at 14 North Shore beaches because storm-water runoff might elevate bacterial levels.

The county Health Department said it was issuing the advisory as a precautionary measure, and it would be lifted at 9 a.m. Friday unless there is more heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels.

Separately, Biltmore Beach in Massapequa remains closed until further notice due to elevated bacterial levels, the department said.

The beaches included in the advisory are:

Centre Island Sound — Bayville

Creek Club — Lattingtown

Lattingtown Village Beach — Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach — Laurel Hollow

Morgan Memorial Park — Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park — Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club — Locust Valley

Pryibil Beach — Glen Cove

Charles E. Ransom Beach — Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park — Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Municipal Beach — Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach Park — Bayville

Stehli Beach — Bayville

Tappen Beach — Glenwood Landing