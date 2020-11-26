The decades-old "Mail Your Letters to Santa" program begins Monday in Nassau, meaning children can send St. Nick their wish lists via a network of mailboxes at county parks.

Red and green mailboxes will be available at seven parks, officials said. Children who write to the Christmas season icon with a "belly like a bowlful of jelly" will receive a correspondence called a "Santa-Gram." County officials promised the Santa-Grams will be jolly, just like white-bearded big guy, but they cautioned his responses will be "noncommittal."

Children who are unable to drop off their wish lists in a mailbox can instead send an email.

In a statement, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said she was "happy to be able to provide a sense of normalcy and some holiday cheer for Nassau’s little ones who may have struggled to adapt to the many changes and challenges of this past year."

The mailboxes will be accessible daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will be placed in prominent locations in the lobbies or just outside the administration buildings of the following locations: Cantiague Park on West John Street in Hicksville; Christopher Morley Park on Searingtown Road in Roslyn’s North Hills; Grant Park near Broadway & Sheridan avenues in Hewlett; Mackey Park near Lakeview Drive and Washington Avenue in Roosevelt; Wantagh Park on Merrick Road in Wantagh and Eisenhower Park’s Aquatic Center on Merrick Avenue in East Meadow.

A mailbox located at the Old Bethpage Village Restoration on Round Swamp Road will be available Wednesdays through Sundays, officials said.

The program dates back about 30 years and between 200 and 300 children have participated, officials said. Because children can now email their lists for the first time, officials expect increased participation this year.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wish lists can be emailed to: santaclaus@nassaucountyny.gov.

Participants need to include their name and full mailing address on all letters and emails. Letters can also be dropped off at the Nassau parks department's administration building in Eisenhower Park between Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

More information is available at www.nassaucountyny.gov/parks.