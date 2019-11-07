Nassau County officials on Thursday put out a call for affordable housing for veterans, saying that there are at least 5,000 homeless veterans in the county.

“It’s heartbreaking, it really is,” said Ralph Esposito, director of veterans services for Nassau County. “They come to us every day" looking for housing.

The number of homeless veterans in the county has grown so much partly because housing is so expensive in the county, he said.

Nassau is home to an estimated 50,000 veterans, one of the largest populations in the state.

Esposito spoke at an event — four days before Veterans Day in front of the Freeport Armory — during which Nassau County Executive Laura Curran outlined the assistance the county is offering to veterans. It includes food, clothing, medical checkups, haircuts, counseling, dental services and job hiring programs.

The county is sponsoring a “stand down" event on Nov. 26 at the Armory to provide veterans with assistance.

“This Veterans Day I am urging local veterans to check in with the Nassau County Veterans Service Agency,” Curran said. “We want to make sure that every veteran in Nassau County is accounted for and is receiving the services and programs they deserve after selflessly serving our country.”

The agency has helped veterans obtain more than $7 million in benefits through October of this year, Curran said.

