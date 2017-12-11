County lawmaker signals he may want plea, lawyer indicates
Legis. Carrié Solages has previously pleaded not guilty to allegations of assauting the mother of his 3-year-old son.
Nassau County Legis. Carrié Solages appeared in court Monday in his domestic violence case following his November re-election, with his lawyer signaling the Democratic official wanted to explore the possibility of a plea bargain.
The Hempstead court conference followed District Court Judge Joy Watson’s recent decision denying a defense motion to dismiss the third-degree assault and endangering...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
There's more to the story!
Start your FREE 4-week trial to continue reading. No credit card required.GET STARTED