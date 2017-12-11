TODAY'S PAPER
County lawmaker signals he may want plea, lawyer indicates

Legis. Carrié Solages has previously pleaded not guilty to allegations of assauting the mother of his 3-year-old son.

Nassau legislator Carrié Solages leaves Nassau District Court

Nassau legislator Carrié Solages leaves Nassau District Court on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 in Hempstead. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Bridget Murphy bridget.murphy@newsday.com @ByBridgetMurphy
Nassau County Legis. Carrié Solages appeared in court Monday in his domestic violence case following his November re-election, with his lawyer signaling the Democratic official wanted to explore the possibility of a plea bargain.

The Hempstead court conference followed District Court Judge Joy Watson’s recent decision denying a defense motion to dismiss the third-degree assault and endangering...

Bridget Murphy is a Newsday criminal justice reporter.

