Nassau: Lynbrook pupils tops in trivia

Lynbrook fifth-graders have proved their mastery of trivia by sweeping the state level of a national competition.

A group of 39 students from the West End, Marion Street and Waverly Park elementary schools finished first, second and third, respectively, in New York in the Knowledge Master Open, a computer-based quiz that included questions in 15 subjects ranging from U.S. history to Earth science to the fine arts.

The West End team also finished fourth in the United States out of a total of 203 teams, while Marion Street and Waverly Park finished 11th and 12th nationally, respectively. The pupils are all part of Lynbrook's Voyager Program for gifted and talented students.

"The children have been practicing for this since September," Voyager teacher Doreen Papa said. "It is a remarkable experience to watch them work collaboratively toward a goal and develop respect for each individual's strengths."

The test required teams of students to work together to answer 100 multiple-choice questions and was timed, with points being awarded based on the accuracy and speed of answers, Papa said. The West End team scored 734 out of a possible 1,000 points, while the other two schools scored 704.

West End team members were Nashely Alvarez, Nicole Barrett, Andrew Blondo, Juliana Condoleo, Grace Coyne, Danny Neri, Daniel Niessing, Elizabeth Ratkiewicz, Veronica Rich, Emily Silberger, Siobhan Stapleton, Matthew Venezia and Richard Wiater.

LONG BEACH

WordMasters score

A team of 14 sixth-graders from Long Beach Middle School recently tied for sixth place in their grade level among more than 400 teams nationwide in WordMasters Challenge, a national language arts competition.

Three of the team members -- Samuel Brinster, Jesse Scott and Gabriel Wilkens-Vega -- were among 120 sixth-graders nationwide to achieve a perfect score of 20.

In other news, a group of 15 middle-schoolers, joined by their families and teachers, volunteered to clean up Long Beach's boardwalk and beach last month after the Long Beach Polar Bears' 13th Annual Super Bowl Splash, which attracted about 6,000 swimmers. The students, titled Team 7-2, collected a total of 25 bags of garbage, school officials said.

MASSAPEQUA

Red Watch Band

Fifty-two Massapequa High School students now are skilled in responding to alcohol-related emergencies after completing Red Watch Band, a program spearheaded by Stony Brook University students.

The teenagers had two hours of alcohol emergency training and three hours of CPR training before being given a red watch band to remind them that "every second counts" in emergencies, school officials said.

In other news, Alfred G. Berner Middle School recently kicked off its 50th anniversary celebration by having students and teachers wear school colors and alumni share their memories of the school during the morning announcements.

"The plan is to do something each month through the spring and to have a culminating activity involving the whole community," said Don Nobile, chairman of the middle school's 50th anniversary committee.

COUNTYWIDE

LI Sierra Club

Two Nassau County students -- Richard Meyers of Wantagh High School and Stefan Marchhart of Garden City High School -- were named winners last month in the Long Island Sierra Club's second annual research competition, titled "Going Green on Long Island Using Alternative Energy."

Meyers was awarded $200 for his research on a nuclear generator that works in tandem with other systems to maximize energy efficiency. Marchart was awarded $100 for proposing several ways of implementing solar power on Long Island, club officials said.

ISLANDWIDE

100th day of school

Dozens of schools across Long Island celebrated the 100th day of the school year last month with art, physical activities and math events focused on the number "100."

In Levittown, Fred J. Sparke Elementary School students danced and walked inside the school for 100 minutes each. They also brought in 100 pennies from home that were donated to Pennies for Patients, a youth fundraising program of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

In Seaford, kindergartners at Seaford Harbor and Manor elementary schools marked the milestone by making hats bearing the three-digit number and parading around the school playing musical instruments.

At Babylon Elementary School and Birch Lane Elementary School in Massapequa, children counted out 100 Froot Loops and created necklaces by stringing them on strands of yarn.