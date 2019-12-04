TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Evening
SEARCH
38° Good Evening
Long Island

Nassau police could access private security recordings with Amazon deal

Nassau County officials on Wednesday announced that they are teaming up with the Ring app this holiday season to help crackdown on porch pirates. (Credit: James Carbone)

By Newsday Staff
Print

Nassau County police can request access to a network of private home security recordings through a partnership with Amazon’s Ring doorbell company and its associated apps.

County Executive Laura Curran and county Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder hailed the partnership, which gives investigators access to Ring’s law enforcement portal, as a way to deter porch thefts and car burglaries, which are among the two most reported crimes throughout Nassau.

“The beauty of this is that it is going to make this police department more effective and more efficient,” Ryder said. “We going to be able to go out there and get that video with the push of a button instead of canvassing neighborhoods.”

Thefts by “porch pirates” have increased by more than 11 percent in the past year, police said. Porch piracy, as it is known, is the theft of items, typically packages of goods purchased online, from the front of homes. And private home security cameras connected to the internet act as a deterrent to those crimes, Curran said.

“Most of these crimes get solved because of videos we receive through a canvass [of the neighborhood] and a doorbell ring,” Ryder said.

When a crime is reported, investigators will be able to request videos created within a certain distance of the scene and within certain time frames. Customers with cameras can choose to share their videos with police through a notification sent by Ring.

Videos that have no value to the investigation will be deleted by police and will not be shared with defense attorneys or defendants, police said.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

East Hampton officials believe the town has sole Land dispute between town, cryptocurrency exec escalates
Thomas Murphy arrives at Suffolk County Court in Judge could dismiss 4 charges against driver in Boy Scout's death trial
Ex-Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota, left, and former FBI agent testifies alleged Burke cover-up defendants traded phone calls
The Normandy House in Southampton. LI's Normandy House sells for $22M
New Rutgers NCAA college football head coach Greg Passionate Schiano takes over Rutgers football for 2nd time
Long Island Builders Institute CEO Mitch Pally congratulates Northport affordable housing project could begin next year
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search