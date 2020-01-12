TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
67° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Nassau cop faces DWI charge after crash in West Babylon, Suffolk police say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

A Nassau police officer has been suspended without pay after crashing his pickup truck into a parked car early Sunday in West Babylon while driving drunk, authorities said.

Officer Andrew Smith, 27, of West Babylon, was driving a Dodge pickup truck northbound on Route 109 when he struck the parked car, Suffolk police said. There were no injuries in the crash, but Smith was charged with DWI, police said.

Nassau police confirmed Smith is a police officer with the department and said the incident is under investigation.

“Police Officer Andrew Smith has been suspended without pay pending an administrative investigation by our Internal Affairs Unit,” a Nassau police spokesman said in a statement. “This will coincide with the criminal investigation which is ongoing.”

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Investigators at the scene where Surgit Singh, 70, Police release ID of East Meadow crash victim
Scene of two vehicle crash on the northbound Cops: Crash closes parkway near Suffolk precinct
Adrian Fassett, president and CEO of the Economic Bellone makes pick for Suffolk campaign finance board
Huntington Town officials say the proposal would not Huntington considers change to residential yard waste policy
Fisheries managers say factors, including habitat loss to State regulators consider restricting horseshoe crab harvest
A virtual black box, including cameras and audio LI hospital recording surgeries in 'black box'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search