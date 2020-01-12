A Nassau police officer has been suspended without pay after crashing his pickup truck into a parked car early Sunday in West Babylon while driving drunk, authorities said.

Officer Andrew Smith, 27, of West Babylon, was driving a Dodge pickup truck northbound on Route 109 when he struck the parked car, Suffolk police said. There were no injuries in the crash, but Smith was charged with DWI, police said.

Nassau police confirmed Smith is a police officer with the department and said the incident is under investigation.

“Police Officer Andrew Smith has been suspended without pay pending an administrative investigation by our Internal Affairs Unit,” a Nassau police spokesman said in a statement. “This will coincide with the criminal investigation which is ongoing.”