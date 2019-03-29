More than 700 Nassau political appointees now must submit their financial disclosure forms electronically, county officials said Friday.

Nonunion county employees, including elected officials, department heads, their deputies and a host of other officials in "policymaking positions" are required to submit statements of financial disclosure annually to the Nassau Board of Ethics by May 15.

Those forms, which spell out an official's previous jobs, outside income, personal investments, existing debt and affiliations to local political groups, historically have been submitted on paper and left in cardboard boxes in the basement of county buildings, officials said.

County Executive Laura Curran said having the forms submitted electronically will both enhance transparency and improve the usefulness of the information in the contract compliance and ethics review process.

The forms will not be available in a public database, she said.

“The digitized process we’re introducing today makes the financial disclosure process more efficient, and makes it easier to ensure we’re holding Nassau County employees to the highest ethical standard," said Curran, who will hold a news conference in Mineola Friday to announce the plan.

Digitizing the byzantine financial disclosure forms was among the key suggestions by Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas in a 2015 report detailing deficiencies in the county's contracting and ethics processes.

“The county’s paper-based financial disclosure system does not allow for the efficient, electronic cross-referencing between public officials’ disclosed relationships and potential county contractors,” the 52-page report stated. "It has little utility in the detection and prevention of corruption."

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

This new electronic system, officials said, will interface with Nassau's existing contract and vendor tracking systems, increasing the visibility of potential conflicts of interest, while continuing to maintain the same level of privacy as the earlier paper system.

"Nassau's old county contracting procedures created a recipe for corruption with opportunities for unscrupulous government officials to double-deal and line their pockets," Singas said in a statement. "In 2015, I proposed steps to streamline and modernize Nassau's contracting and financial disclosure process, and thanks to County Executive Curran's efforts implementing these reforms, employee financial disclosures will finally be available as a potent tool to prevent conflicts of interest and corruption."

CORRECTION: The financial disclosure forms will not be available in a public database. The information was incorrect in a previous version of this story.