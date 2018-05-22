The Nassau County Police Department put out the following statement on Tuesday:

On Wednesday May 23, 2018, President Donald Trump will be hosting a forum on the MS-13 gang’s presence on Long Island at the Morelli Center, located on Grumman Rd. in Bethpage. The Nassau County Police Department is advising the public of the following road closures due to this event:

South Oyster Bay Rd will be closed to all traffic between Grumman Rd. and Route 107 beginning at 11:00 AM and lasting until approximately 4:30 PM.

Grumman Rd. will remain open for businesses, but is subject to full closure from South Oyster Bay Rd to the end during these hours of 1:00 PM to 4:30PM

The Nassau County Police Department is advising that citizens avail themselves of alternate routes and should if possible avoid travel in the area of Grumman Rd. on the day of the event.