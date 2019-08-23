Stay out of the water at these 38 Long Island beaches, health officials say
The Nassau and Suffolk County Health Departments are advising residents not to use the water at 38 Long Island beaches, following the heavy rainfall that blanketed the region overnight.
The advisory, officials said, was issued as a precaution for beaches that are frequently impacted by stormwater runoff and elevated bacteria levels that exceed state standards.
The beaches include 16 In Nassau, primarily on the North Shore, and 22 in Suffolk.
The Nassau beaches are:
- Centre Island Sound, Ransom, Soundside and Stehli beaches, all in Bayville
- Creek Club and Lattingtown beaches in Lattingtown
- Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow
- Morgan Sound and Prybil Beach in Glen Cove
- North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington
- Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley
- Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay
- Sea Cliff Village Beach in Sea Cliff
- Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing
- Island Park Beach in Island Park
- Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa
The Suffolk beaches are:
- Sound Beach POA East, Sound Beach POA West, Scotts Beach and Tides Beach, all in Sound Beach
- Beech Road, Broadway, Terraces on the Sound and Friendship Drive beaches, all in Rocky Point
- Shoreham Village Beach in Shoreham
- Shoreham Beach and Shoreham Shore Club Beach, both in East Shoreham
- Stony Brook Beach in Stony Brook
- Miller Place Park Beach and Woodhull Landing POA Beach, both in Miller Place
- Bayberry Cove, Bayview, Grantland, Indian Field and Little Bay beaches, all in Setauket-East Setauket
- Soundview Beach Association Beach in Old Field
- Centerport Yacht Club Beach in Centerport
- Lake Ronkonkoma-Islip Town Beach in Ronkonkoma
In Nassau, Biltmore Beach in Massapequa and Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway remain closed due to elevated bacterial levels, officials said.
In Suffolk, Tanner Park Beach in Copiague, Venetian Shores Beach in West Babylon, Corey Beach in Blue Point, Benjamins Beach in Bay Shore, Islip Beach, West Islip Beach, Sayville Marina Park Beach, and Bayport Beach will also remain closed until testing reveals that bacteria have subsided, officials said.
The Nassau Health Department said it would lift its advisory at 7 a.m. Saturday unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels.
Suffolk Health officials said they expected to lift the advisory at 9 a.m. Saturday unless sampling reveals elevated levels of bacteria persisting beyond the 24-hour period.
