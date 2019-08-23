The Nassau and Suffolk County Health Departments are advising residents not to use the water at 38 Long Island beaches, following the heavy rainfall that blanketed the region overnight.

The advisory, officials said, was issued as a precaution for beaches that are frequently impacted by stormwater runoff and elevated bacteria levels that exceed state standards.

The beaches include 16 In Nassau, primarily on the North Shore, and 22 in Suffolk.

The Nassau beaches are:

Centre Island Sound, Ransom, Soundside and Stehli beaches, all in Bayville

Creek Club and Lattingtown beaches in Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow

Morgan Sound and Prybil Beach in Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley

Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Village Beach in Sea Cliff

Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing

Island Park Beach in Island Park

Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa

The Suffolk beaches are:

Sound Beach POA East, Sound Beach POA West, Scotts Beach and Tides Beach, all in Sound Beach

Beech Road, Broadway, Terraces on the Sound and Friendship Drive beaches, all in Rocky Point

Shoreham Village Beach in Shoreham

Shoreham Beach and Shoreham Shore Club Beach, both in East Shoreham

Stony Brook Beach in Stony Brook

Miller Place Park Beach and Woodhull Landing POA Beach, both in Miller Place

Bayberry Cove, Bayview, Grantland, Indian Field and Little Bay beaches, all in Setauket-East Setauket

Soundview Beach Association Beach in Old Field

Centerport Yacht Club Beach in Centerport

Lake Ronkonkoma-Islip Town Beach in Ronkonkoma

In Nassau, Biltmore Beach in Massapequa and Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway remain closed due to elevated bacterial levels, officials said.

In Suffolk, Tanner Park Beach in Copiague, Venetian Shores Beach in West Babylon, Corey Beach in Blue Point, Benjamins Beach in Bay Shore, Islip Beach, West Islip Beach, Sayville Marina Park Beach, and Bayport Beach will also remain closed until testing reveals that bacteria have subsided, officials said.

The Nassau Health Department said it would lift its advisory at 7 a.m. Saturday unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels.

Suffolk Health officials said they expected to lift the advisory at 9 a.m. Saturday unless sampling reveals elevated levels of bacteria persisting beyond the 24-hour period.