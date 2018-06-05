Nassau and Suffolk counties lifted warnings that a total of 76 beaches could have been contaminated by bacteria after intense rain, their health departments said on Tuesday.

Suffolk’s advisory on Monday covered the lion’s share of the beaches — 62 — that might have imperiled swimmers.

Nassau’s advisory affected 14 beaches, all on the North Shore, as that is where most of the rain fell, a health department spokeswoman said.

Suffolk’s notice focused on beaches within or near “various north shore embayments” along the Great South Bay, Sag Harbor, and Long Island Sound that were most at risk, the spokeswoman said.

Whenever there is heavy rain within a 24-hour period, the counties issue their advisories, often relying on historical data.

After 24 hours — the time it takes for two tide cycles — they typically can lift the warnings, the health departments said.