Suffolk accepts opioid settlement; Nassau nears similar decision

The Suffolk County Legislature voted Monday to accept more than $21.5 million from four major pharmacy chains and one opioid manufacturer to settle a lawsuit alleging the companies fueled the opioid epidemic on Long Island. Nassau legislative committees later in the day are expected to approve similar settlements totaling $28.3 million.

The 19-member Suffolk County Legislature approved settlements Monday morning from the pharmacies, Rite Aid, CVS, Walmart, Walgreens, and the manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson.

The settlements are part of landmark legal challenges designed to hold drug providers and manufacturers accountable for the opioid addiction crisis that has ravaged families and communities.

The state Attorney General's office, along with Nassau and Suffolk counties, is in state court in Suffolk County suing manufacturers and pharmacy chains for their role in the crisis. The companies say they have followed regulations and are not responsible for the crisis.

Johnson & Johnson dropped out of that trial at the eleventh hour, agreeing to a $230 million settlement. The company said in a statement that its settlement was not an admission of guilt or liability and that the amount to be received by New York is the prorated amount the state would receive under a nationwide settlement. The company said it discontinued the prescription pain medication last year.

In a special legislative session in Hauppauge, Suffolk lawmakers likened the historic moment to settlements paid out by tobacco companies after more than a half century of litigation by victims of lung cancer and their families.

The settlement totals from pharmacy chains to Suffolk are as follows:

$1.5 million from Rite Aid

$3.5 million from CVS

$3,062,500 from Walmart

$5 million from Walgreens

Between $8.4 million and $19.8 million from Johnson & Johnson, over 10 years.

The Nassau County Legislature's finance and rules committees are expected to approve payments of identical amounts, except for Johnson & Johnson. Nassau is to receive $15.3 million from Johnson & Johnson, according to legislative documents. The full Nassau legislature is to vote on the settlements in two weeks.

Presiding Officer Robert Calarco (D-Patchogue) said the settlements are an important step for the county, which has spent big sums treating opioid abuse.

"Even more important is that we finally are changing the dynamic," said Calarco, who lauded the county attorney’s office as well as outside litigators.

Calarco said "pharmacies had a responsibility to track the distribution of these medications carefully and their failure to do so furthered the impact of this crisis by allowing individuals to pharmacy shop to obtain more of these powerful drugs."

Legis. Kara Hahn (D-Port Jefferson) said she was concerned that policy discussions about how to use the settlement money had not been fully had and there were not as many restrictions put on how to use the money from pharmacies.

"My concern is very much that we use these dollars for treatment," Hahn said. " … but there’s no magic wand that ends the suffering of our families and communities."

Legis. Nick Caracappa (R-Selden) said: "Everybody has someone in their community who has suffered from this."