Jerry Laricchiuta, an advocate for 8,000 Nassau workers as president of Civil Service Employee Association Local 830 and sometime-foil to county officials, said he'll play a "diplomatic" role in his next job — leading the union's regional office covering 44,000 members from Montauk to Queens.

CSEA members last week elected Laricchiuta president of Long Island Region 1. In his new role overseeing one of six CSEA regions statewide, Laricchiuta, 63, of Massapequa Park, will be in charge of strategic planning from the city line in Queens to beachside communities on the East End while supervising more than 200 local and unit presidents. He'll also help with lobbying for union causes in Albany and intervene if labor and government officials reach an impasse during contract negotiations.

Laricchiuta's jurisdiction will include towns, villages, and school districts across Nassau and Suffolk. He started as a kitchen supervisor at the Nassau County Jail. In 2005, he became president of CSEA Local 830, overseeing the Nassau union's daily operations. The union represents workers from the county, Nassau University Medical Center, and Nassau Community College.

Laricchiuta's longtime deputy, Ron Gurrieri, will replace him as the Local 830 president, effective March 1.

Gurrieri, 64, of Levittown, has worked as a police medic coordinator for four decades. The change in leadership comes as county officials and labor leaders negotiate a new deal. The prior agreement expired at the end of 2017, as did pacts between the county and the Police Benevolent Association, Superior Officers Association and Sheriff's Correction Officers Benevolent Association.

Gurrieri said he is more reserved in his approach than Laricchiuta, known for taking public verbal jabs at government officials, fist-pounding, and organizing large protests and rallies.

"My style and Jerry's are polar opposite to a certain point, but they always lead to the same path to get to the same end," Gurrieri said. "Only time will tell whether my style has to change or not."

He said he plans "to sit down to talk and to come to an agreement to understand both sides, before I have to throw the hand grenade. Because once you throw the hand grenade, you can't take it back."

The sides are “not close at all" to reaching an agreement on a labor deal, Gurrieri said. County officials and labor leaders last sat at the table in August, but Gurrieri said he's willing to meet with the county in March.

Laricchiuta said his new job is "more like a diplomatic role."

"I'd rather work things out now," he said. "I'm at a different level. I shouldn’t get into the minutiae."

He offered a scenario where he could get involved: a local union leader having problems with a town supervisor in the middle of labor negotiations, who is unable to get a contract or fair treatment. Laricchiuta said he could step in and meet with the town supervisor and say: "We have a big organization here. We can make your life as miserable as you're making our members' lives … or we could be very friendly and say thanks for the support … if you need anything, we’re here for you.”

It will be tempting not to insert himself into Nassau politics from his new offices in Commack, Laricchiuta said.

"I'll always be that person. I'm not abandoning, I'm not going to Australia, I'm going to Commack. If I see a local, or in Nassau County, I'll get involved, and they’ll know who I am," Larichutta said. "I still have access to the truck, my brain and my microphone."

But he stressed that it was "not always a fight" during the past 15 years.

In a statement, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said, “Jerry has been a fierce advocate for every Nassau CSEA member and will surely engage that same quality as he ably represents 44,000 municipal workers across Long Island. I am excited to begin a new chapter with [Gurrieri], who has proven himself to be a capable and well-respected leader, as we head back to the bargaining table for the good of every Nassau County resident.”

Laricchiuta replaces Nick LaMorte, the retiring president of Region 1. LaMorte ran for state CSEA president, but lost the election last week to Mary Sullivan, the union's former executive vice president.