One person was transported to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow with undisclosed injuries suffered in a collision between a tractor trailer and a van Friday morning on the Hicksville-Plainview border, Nassau County police said.
The injured person was identified only as a male. His condition was not immediately known.
Police said the crash occurred in the vicinity of South Oyster Bay Road and East Old Country Road at 9:27 a.m.
Additional information was not available.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.