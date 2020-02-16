A 17-year-old boy from New Cassel has been arrested and charged with the beating death of a 36-year-old homeless man earlier this month who was expected to testify against his alleged MS-13 attackers, Nassau police said.

The teenager, who police did not identify, was arrested Saturday and charged with second-degree murder, authorities said.

The victim, Wilmer Maldonado Rodriguez, a former New Cassel resident, was found bludgeoned to death Feb. 2 in the hamlet after his identity as a victim willing to testify against his alleged MS-13 attackers was revealed to the defense as part of the pre-trial process. Rodriguez was severely beaten and stabbed by alleged MS-13 gang members in October 2018 and had been scheduled to testify against his suspected attackers.

The teen was expected to be arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.