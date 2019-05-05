Marathoners started crossing the finish line Sunday morning, completing the NEFCU Long Island Marathon at Eisenhower Park after a 26.2-mile trek on wet pavement in soggy shoes.

Runners in ponchos had packed streets of wet pavement amid less-than-ideal conditions Sunday morning. West Islip's Dan Gargaro and Huntington's Alyssa Salese were the top finishers in the men's and women's categories.

Gargaro, 29, finished in two hours, 30 minutes, 15.7 seconds, his third overall marathon and second victory.

"I like it. It's very flat," Gargaro said. "I'm just happy to be here. It hasn't really hit me yet."

Salese, 26, won the women's race in three hours, two minutes, 25.3 seconds. It was the first time she's ever run a marathon, she said.

"I didn't anticipate placing at all, but I felt pretty good out there," she said. "It's pretty surreal."

The marathon this year has a new sponsor and a redesigned course tracking a more scenic route. The race started and ended at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, instead of starting at Charles Lindbergh Boulevard in Uniondale as in prior years. And much less of the race was run on the Wantagh Parkway, which race director Corey Roberts has called a "mind-numbing" experience.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The precipitation was a benefit for some runners, they said. Zach Lifman, 26, of Merrick, ran his first marathon Sunday and said he was “tired and totally beat up,” but welcomed the rain.

“I think if it would have stayed heavy, it would not have been great, but it was pretty light, I think it kept us pretty cool," Lifman said. "Overall, I was actually pretty happy that it happened.”

Teacher Molly Hanwright, 24, of East Moriches, was also running her first marathon. She finished second overall in the women’s division at three hours, 12 minutes.

The longest distance she had run before was 10 miles. A long-distance runner in college, she said she trained for this one.

“Last night, all I could think about was the rain, but once the rain started, it was fine,” Hanwright said.

Momo Picciotto, 19, a rabbinical student from Flatbush, Brooklyn, finished the marathon third overall. He said the conditions were rough, but better than those during the New Jersey marathon last weekend.

“It puts weight on the tank top, water logs the shoes and then your clothes stick to you and you can’t warm up,” he said.

Before the race, runners prepped with trainers in the tented stretching station and munched on bagels. There were almost a dozen underutilized food trucks as people moved to those with overhangs or tents.

Continuous rain made for thick mud and puddles everywhere, and marathoners stayed huddled under tents as long as they could before heading to the starting line. They wore ponchos, or trash bags doubling as ponchos, and carried umbrellas.

Shortly before the runners took off at about 7:30, an announcer warned, “You're going to get wet,” as he encouraged marathoners to take their mark and ditch their umbrellas.

Half-marathoner Jerry Perez, 43, a speech pathologist from Woodside, Queens, removed his shoes at mile 5 when his feet began to blister. A sometime barefoot runner, he said it was difficult to keep to smooth pavement while running through the wet course.

“I did it once, and it’s off the bucket list,” he said. He put the shoes back on to walk through the muddy grounds after the finish line.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran spoke minutes before runners started the marathon and said the race's sponsors, police officers, and public works and park staff “worked for months to make this a success.

“So, who’s the most important person here?” Curran said. “Each and every one of you who trained and showed up. Have an awesome race.”

Luis Vazquez, of Freeport, was among a small crowd watching at the start line as it rained.

“It’s not ideal, but it’s fun,” Vazquez said.

With Jordan Lauterbach