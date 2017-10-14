The 34th annual Oyster Festival kicks off at Saturday at 11 a.m. in Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park overlooking Oyster Bay Harbor.

More than 150,000 people are expected to flock to the historic Oyster Bay hamlet for the weekend festivities.

“This is a family-friendly festival that’s alcohol-free and focused on fun,” said state Sen. Carl Marcellino (R-Syosset), a member of the Oyster Bay Rotary, which hosts the event. “Every year it gets bigger and there’s always something new.”

Folks tend to come hungry to the Oyster Fest and head directly to the Food Court where 40 booths await selling freshly made dishes like oyster stew, fried oysters, oysters on the half shell and oyster po’boy sandwiches.

“Nothing is pre-made. Everything is done at the booth,” said fried oysters booth chairman Kenny Warren of the Mill River Rod & Gun Club. “We can’t get them off the grill fast enough. People buy 10 orders at a time.”

While dining at the picnic tables on the grass, visitors can take in a variety of live acts on the main stage. This year the spotlight will be on tribute bands paying homage to Bruce Springsteen (Saturday at 12:30 p.m.), the Beatles (Saturday at 3 p.m.), the Grateful Dead/Allman Brothers (Saturday at 4:15 p.m.), the Beach Boys (Sunday at noon) and Tom Petty (Sunday at 1 p.m.).

Perhaps the heart and soul of the festival lies within the oyster eating and shucking contests, which take place Saturday at 2 p.m. on the West End Avenue stage.

In last year’s shucking battle, Louis Tuccillo, 31, of Seaford narrowly defeated 2015 champ Ralph Alarcon, 40, of Wading River in a one-minute “shuck off.” Shawn Leonard, 58, of Cold Spring Harbor easily captured his fourth title by swallowing 94 oysters in 2 minutes and 40 seconds.

Children can see a pirate show and go on a treasure hunt with the Kings of the Coast, by the western waterfront, at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. on both days. Thrill and kiddie rides plus carnival games will fill Fireman’s Field to the right of the festival entrance.

Those looking to get a jump on their holiday shopping can check out the three giant arts & crafts tents toward the back of the festival. There, more than 140 craftsmen will be selling handmade items ranging from jewelry to wall art and woodworking decorations.

The best way to get to the festival is to take the Long Island Rail Road. The Oyster Bay line stops right at the festival’s entrance, and a shuttle is also available at the LIRR Syosset station.

The shuttle also picks up passengers at five others locations that offer free parking: James H. Vernon School (Route 106 in East Norwich), Mill-Max Mfg parking lot (Route 106 in Oyster Bay), Oyster Bay Jewish Center (Berry Hill Road in Oyster Bay), Nassau Equestrian Center at Old Mill (Route 106 between Route 25A and Muttontown Road in Jericho) and Centre Island Beach (Bayville Avenue, Bayville).

For more information, call 516-628-1625 or visit: theoysterfestival.org.