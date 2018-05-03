UPDATE: In September 2011, the Nassau County district attorney’s office dismissed the charges against Genevra Dommermuth. The story below misidentified Dommermuth as a man.

This story was originally published on Aug. 13, 2011.

Five men were arrested Friday morning and charged with robbing and beating a pedestrian who was walking in Barnum Island, police said.

The victim, an unidentified 21-year-old man, was walking northbound on Pettit Place at Waterfront Boulevard about 2:30 a.m. when the five men in a Ford Expedition yelled out to offer him a ride, Nassau County police said.

As the victim approached the car, one of the men reached into his pocket and stole his cellphone, police said. When the victim protested, another man began punching him in the face, breaking his nose and causing several cuts and bruises, police said. The victim was eventually given back his cellphone, and he called police.

The five men fled but were apprehended a half-hour later at Sunrise Highway and Forest Avenue in Lynbrook.

Police arrested Jean Jean-Bart, 27, of Elmont; Christopher Whitfield, 23, of Jamaica, Queens; Genevra Dommermuth, 21 of Elmont; Corey Johnson, 25, of the Bronx; and Christopher Young, 22, of Queens Village.

Each of the suspects was charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree assault. Young was also charged with false personation for providing police with phony identification, police said.

The suspects will be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.