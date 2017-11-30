State Assemb. Anthony D’Urso (D-Great Neck) announced Tuesday that $611,363 from the New York State budget will go to the Town of North Hempstead for replacing underground lead pipes.

The money is part of a larger $20 million effort for replacing lead pipes under the state’s Clean Water Infrastructure Act of 2017, D’Urso said in a news release. Some of the old pipes in New York contain corroded lead that can be released into drinking water, and replacing the pipes will result in cleaner drinking water, D’Urso said in the release.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed the water infrastructure act in April, calling it a $2.5 billion investment in drinking water infrastructure and water quality protection.

As part of the act, $900,000 will go toward protecting the Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve and $2 million will go to the Long Island Central Pine Barrens Commission so it can protect a source of drinking water. Another $6 million will go toward a comprehensive groundwater study on Long Island