There were no injuries in a fire that engulfed a 7-Eleven store in Wantagh early Friday, police said.

The fire at the store on Sand Hill Road, just north of the Southern State Parkway, was reported at 1:40 a.m., Nassau County police said.

Employees of the store escaped without injury, police said.

Images from the scene showed flames shooting above the roof.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and the Arson Squad and the fire marshal responded to the scene, police said.