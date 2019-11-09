A glimpse of sacrifice and the weight of World War II
Photographs, military medals, and memorabilia of Stanley Niedzialek, who passed away Sept. 26, 2019 at the age of 96 years old. Niedzialek served in the United States Air Force in World War II. Images photographed in Albertson Nov. 6, 2019.
MORE PHOTOS
Top photos from around LI, NYC from January - April 2019 Places we loved on Long Island See who got hired, promoted on Long Island 33 iconic Newsday photos through the years Photos: High school homecomings across LI Long Island's abandoned places 100 things every LI family should do in 2017 107 signs you're from Suffolk 9 secrets of the Montauk Lighthouse 19 Long Island myths and legends
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.